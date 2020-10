Some brokers present the midpoint as current price and that is a misrepresentation. I doubt that you can achieve a 1:1 R/R ratio if you are using the respective bid and ask prices.

Be that as it may, this is a high probability trade for a small profit.

Where can this really go wrong? AAPL moves almost 5 points and you think that your short option is going to expire worthless. AAPL then moves a bit more during after hours and you're now ITM and you are assigned. Unfortunately, your protective leg has expired and Monday morning you have directional exposure since you're now long (or short) the shares.