I pastor a church (we are a street mission) that is seeking a stable location to both be a rectory and a place to worship. There was an offer by a parishioner to donate his home. He is a minister and the house is completely paid for. Though there is an outstanding tax owed ... the church would be pleased to enter into an agreement to pay the amount. However, in the state of Michigan, would the tax continue or be tax free for the church? We've been incorporated for over a decade and have 501 (c)3 status with the IRS.