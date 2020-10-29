I am in USA and have Brokerage account with Bank. When I opened account, I said who it should Transfer On Death (TOD).

When I get monthly statement, it said "TOD ", but it does not print name of TOD beneficiary.

When I asked the Brokerage, the person said they used to print name of TOD beneficiary, but now they don't because it is a security issue.

Then I asked how will my Beneficiary claim what is rightfully hers in the event something happens to me. The Brokerage person said they will mail out a letter stating the full name and details of my TOD Beneficiary. I hope this is true.

But my question is, why not print TOD beneficiary on the monthly statement and make it easier for the customer. Their reason for "Security" seems bogus.