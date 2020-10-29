-5

Obviously not for the following:

  1. The ach system fits 9 digits. A 100m check will not work in standard systems. Note that the $1b check was before modern ACH.

  2. If you make $10b a day, then you need to write 100 checks every day. A check takes 1 minute to write and there are 1000 minutes in day. Since some checks are returned, delayed etc it is physically impossible to write more.

  3. Other payment systems (wires, large checks etc) available to the government bypass this.

  4. Retail banking wires, debit cards, credit cards and cash withdrawals have even lower limits.

Is it physically possible for a trillionaire to spend their money? Obviously not, I'm just verifying

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user103595 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

User,

Kids, etc, often ask the fun question "How to spend a zillion dollars".

  1. you simply cannot actually have huge amounts of money in a bank account. End of story.

(There's no "specific limit"; any customer at a bank with a balance above (say) 100 million would have an entire team of staff at the bank who works only on that account. The bank directors would manually intimately know about the account and decide from day to day if they want the account in the bank.)

Note that for large amounts of money (anything over millions of dollars), banks offer no security whatsoever - absolutely nothing whatsoever. You could lose your money at any time if the bank failed, had problems etc.

The idea that someone could have "zillions" in a bank account is meaningless.

  1. The zillionaires you hear about on the news very simply do not have "a zillion dollars"

Glance at the lists of "highest net worth" people. Notice it is net worth, not "cash".

For example, Mr. Gates has almost no cash (no bank account balance), maybe a few million. What the man owns is shares, for example he owns huge pieces of Coca-Cola, the Canadian railways, the two biggest trash handling companies, Deere tractors, he owns Four Seasons hotels, and so on and on.

Even regarding the small amount of actual cash that Mr Gates has - let us say it is 40 or 50 million - almost all of it would be in "money market funds" (basically US Gov't financial instruments, where you keep money "overnight" as they way) and the man would have a few million in literally "a bank account". (As mentioned, it's extremely dangerous and completely pointless to keep huge amounts of money "in a bank account" since it is utterly unsecured.)

To repeat...

once and for all, the reason "how to spend a zillion!" questions are silly is that

(A) zillionaires simply do not have any money at all, they have shares and other assets, and

(B) you simply can't / do not keep 10s of millions in a bank account, it is a nonsensical / impossible idea.

Hopefully this question never needs to be answered again!

| |
  • Valid answer. But also add that if they did have a billion in checking that would trash the reserve requirement of the bank, ie, there are specific legal reasons they cannot have that amount. – user103595 7 mins ago

Your Answer

user103595 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.