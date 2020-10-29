User,

Kids, etc, often ask the fun question "How to spend a zillion dollars".

you simply cannot actually have huge amounts of money in a bank account. End of story.

(There's no "specific limit"; any customer at a bank with a balance above (say) 100 million would have an entire team of staff at the bank who works only on that account. The bank directors would manually intimately know about the account and decide from day to day if they want the account in the bank.)

Note that for large amounts of money (anything over millions of dollars), banks offer no security whatsoever - absolutely nothing whatsoever. You could lose your money at any time if the bank failed, had problems etc.

The idea that someone could have "zillions" in a bank account is meaningless.

The zillionaires you hear about on the news very simply do not have "a zillion dollars"

Glance at the lists of "highest net worth" people. Notice it is net worth, not "cash".

For example, Mr. Gates has almost no cash (no bank account balance), maybe a few million. What the man owns is shares, for example he owns huge pieces of Coca-Cola, the Canadian railways, the two biggest trash handling companies, Deere tractors, he owns Four Seasons hotels, and so on and on.

Even regarding the small amount of actual cash that Mr Gates has - let us say it is 40 or 50 million - almost all of it would be in "money market funds" (basically US Gov't financial instruments, where you keep money "overnight" as they way) and the man would have a few million in literally "a bank account". (As mentioned, it's extremely dangerous and completely pointless to keep huge amounts of money "in a bank account" since it is utterly unsecured.)

To repeat...

once and for all, the reason "how to spend a zillion!" questions are silly is that

(A) zillionaires simply do not have any money at all, they have shares and other assets, and

(B) you simply can't / do not keep 10s of millions in a bank account, it is a nonsensical / impossible idea.

Hopefully this question never needs to be answered again!