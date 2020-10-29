I am having a difficult time keeping up with my payments during the pandemic after being furloughed since March. I have contacted StepChange and they have advised me that the best course of action for my situation was to fill up for bankruptcy. I'm supposed to come out of furlough next week but I am employed full time. I rent privately and don't own a car. They recommended that before I fill up for bankruptcy I open a basic current account as my current one will be frozen and it will get difficult to get one once I am bankrupt. I have done so and open another CC account. They also said that I should stop paying my creditors now (non-essential bills) and write to them explaining my situation and save as much as I can. It is worth mentioning that I am not in arrears on any of my bills at the moment but once I paid all my expenses I have nothing left and live off my credit card.

My questions are:

What will happen to my wages when I go bankrupt? Should I tell HR to pay my salary to my new current account or should I wait for my appointment with the OR once my bankruptcy has been accepted? Is it legal stop paying my creditors now and save money (if there is any left) since I will fill up for bankruptcy soon?

Country: England (UK)