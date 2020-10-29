0

In Apple's 2019 Form 10-K filing on EDGAR, I see this:

AAPL 2019 Form 10-K filing information on EDGAR

What is the difference between "Filing Date" and "Accepted" date?

In some filings, the "Filing Date" and "Accepted" date are the same, while in others, the dates are different.

  • I have previously tried to answer a similar question in money.stackexchange.com/a/131521, but I was just gluing together references to answer the specific question, so I have no idea if any of it is correct. I am looking for an authoritative answer from someone more knowledgeable. – Flux 13 mins ago

