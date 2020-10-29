0

I want to figure out how ETF works and index ETF particularly. The aspect I can't find explanation for is the following:

Investing into ETF means that I buy ETF stocks which price is based on market demand/proposition as any other share. Correct?

Time from time (I suppose annually) stocks that ETF owns brings the dividend. Do ETF participants get some cash for this?

I'm quite new in investing so I will appreciate for the links and books to understand these aspect better as it's not easy to find the right one among thousands of same articles that rather attracts people to the website and have quite same content.

There are two different kinds of ETFs, and they handle dividends differently. Distributing ETFs pay the dividends to the ETF investors, while accumulating ETFs reinvest them which results in an increase in the value of the ETF shares.

While it’s true that ETF prices are entirely dependent on supply and demand, in practice they will always track the market value of the underlying assets very closely, because arbitrageurs are always looking for asset price discrepancies to exploit, and will buy if the market price drops below the asset value, and sell if it rises above.

