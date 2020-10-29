I want to figure out how ETF works and index ETF particularly. The aspect I can't find explanation for is the following:

Investing into ETF means that I buy ETF stocks which price is based on market demand/proposition as any other share. Correct?

Time from time (I suppose annually) stocks that ETF owns brings the dividend. Do ETF participants get some cash for this?

I'm quite new in investing so I will appreciate for the links and books to understand these aspect better as it's not easy to find the right one among thousands of same articles that rather attracts people to the website and have quite same content.