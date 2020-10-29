For FY18-19 or assessment year AY19-20, I received intimation u/s 143(1) on 12th Dec, 2019.

The mail attachment PDF had "Net Amount Payable" of 10 INR.



At the bottom of PDF, it says

I should have paid 10 INR within 30 days post 12th Dec 2019.

Also, the 2nd point has "...either online (Link)" but it is not clickable.

I tried a lot to make this payment, but I can't find any link for the same.

Moreover, when I go to https://portal.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ I do not see any "outstanding demand" - it says "No records found".



My question is how do I close this? I do not see any link where I can make the payment.

How do I pay the remaining 10 INR amount?

How do I cofirm that I do not need to take any more actions?

Please note that now its FY20-21 ongoing