I, US citizen living in US, believe investing in the Ethiopian economy is a good investment because XYZ. How can I do this? I have found many African ETFs with exposures to either specific regions or individual countries, but, perhaps because Ethiopia does not yet have a stock exchange, none of these ETFs are geared toward Ethiopia. With no stock exchange and no ETFs, am I stuck? Is there no accessible way for me to invest broadly in its economy? Do I simply have to wait until the stock exchange is set up so that Ethiopian companies can be publicly listed and, therefore, put into an ETF? Want to make sure I'm not missing something.