Investment firms often publish their market predictions. E.g. JPMorgan Sees S&P at 3,900 If Trump Wins Election (mirror 1, mirror 2) (no intent to comment on US politics, I'm not a US citizen anyway). Why do they publish their market predictions instead of keep them for themselves to maximize their profits (assuming they view their predictions as better than random)?

Another way to rephrase the question: why pay for people if their findings are made publicly available?