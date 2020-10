you can see questrade showcases Expiration Date and Strike Price for options. why not for warrants? do other canada discount brokerages showcase them? is problem with questrade? if the answer is no, why not? I got VERY BAD memory. I want to see Expiration Date and Strike Price for warrants right in questrade IQ Edge. I don't want to google them every time I forget!

I had to google for DOC.WT.CN. is Exercise Price $1 and Strike Price JUN 2 2022?