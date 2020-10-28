0

today for DOC.V (CloudMD), stock price is $3. warrant price is $2. warrant expires on 02 JUN 2022. "Each whole Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $1.00."

what advantages are there in buying warrant over stock, when price difference is just $1? I prefer stock because for $1 more each share, I won't worry if stock price plummets below warrant price BEFORE expiration. I can just bag hold. if it skyrockets after 02 JUN 2022, I will profit. if I buy warrant, I will lose all my money if DOC.V stays below $2 before expiration!!!

if stock and warrant prices hugely differ, like if warrant is $0.1, then I prefer warrant because that huge price difference is leverage!

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Theta not your friend is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3

First of all, the warrant seems to be trading at intrinsic value (Spot - Strike) which seems unusual for an option with 18 months to expiry, but let's ignore that for now:

Suppose you buy the stock and it goes down to $0.25. You've then lost $2.75 on the stock. If you instead buy the warrant, all you've lost is the $2 you paid for the warrant, since you wouldn't exercise it to buy the stock for $1 when you could buy the stock for $0.25. So your upside payoff is the same, but your downside is limited to the price of the warrant.

That's the reason that warrants (and options in general) trade for a premium over their intrinsic value. You are buying protection against a drop in the stock price.

I prefer stock because for $1 more each share, I won't worry if stock price plummets below warrant price. if I buy warrant, I will lose all my money if DOC.V plummets and stays below $2 before expiration!!!

Actually, you'll lose more if the stock goes below the strike for the reason mentioned above.

If you have a fixed amount to invest (say $3,000), and you are deciding between buying 1,000 shares or 1,500 warrants, then you have a different risk profile because you have 50% more exposure with options called leverage, but if you compare buying 1,000 warrants versus 1,000 shares, your downside is limited at the cost of the warrant, versus the current price of the shares (i.e. you can only lose $3 per share by bying stock but you an only lose $2 per share buying options).

| improve this answer | |
  • "Actually, you'll lose more if the stock goes below the strike for the reason mentioned above." no no. i mean if stock stays below $2 before JUN 2 2022, but skyrockets after JUN 2 2022. – Theta not your friend 55 mins ago
0

Suppose that A buys a stock for $3. B buys a warrant for $2 that can be exercised for $1.

  • If it climbs to $6, A sells, and gains $3. B exercises, sells, and gains $3
  • If it stays at $3, both break even.
  • If it drops to $2, A sells, and loses $1. B exercises, sells, and loses $1 (or could choose to not exercise, and lose $2).
  • If it drops to $0.50, A sells, and loses $2.50. B does nothing, and loses $2.
  • if it shares lose all value, A is out $3, while B is still only out $2.

Basically, buying the warrant rather than the stock saves you money in the unlikely event that the total price drops below $1, at the cost of not letting you have claimed stock in hand until purchase date.

| improve this answer | |
New contributor
Ben Barden is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Theta not your friend is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.