today for DOC.V (CloudMD), stock price is $3. warrant price is $2. warrant expires on 02 JUN 2022. "Each whole Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $1.00."
what advantages are there in buying warrant over stock, when price difference is just $1? I prefer stock because for $1 more each share, I won't worry if stock price plummets below warrant price BEFORE expiration. I can just bag hold. if it skyrockets after 02 JUN 2022, I will profit. if I buy warrant, I will lose all my money if DOC.V stays below $2 before expiration!!!
if stock and warrant prices hugely differ, like if warrant is $0.1, then I prefer warrant because that huge price difference is leverage!