First of all, the warrant seems to be trading at intrinsic value (Spot - Strike) which seems unusual for an option with 18 months to expiry, but let's ignore that for now:

Suppose you buy the stock and it goes down to $0.25. You've then lost $2.75 on the stock. If you instead buy the warrant, all you've lost is the $2 you paid for the warrant, since you wouldn't exercise it to buy the stock for $1 when you could buy the stock for $0.25. So your upside payoff is the same, but your downside is limited to the price of the warrant.

That's the reason that warrants (and options in general) trade for a premium over their intrinsic value. You are buying protection against a drop in the stock price.

I prefer stock because for $1 more each share, I won't worry if stock price plummets below warrant price. if I buy warrant, I will lose all my money if DOC.V plummets and stays below $2 before expiration!!!

Actually, you'll lose more if the stock goes below the strike for the reason mentioned above.

If you have a fixed amount to invest (say $3,000), and you are deciding between buying 1,000 shares or 1,500 warrants, then you have a different risk profile because you have 50% more exposure with options called leverage, but if you compare buying 1,000 warrants versus 1,000 shares, your downside is limited at the cost of the warrant, versus the current price of the shares (i.e. you can only lose $3 per share by bying stock but you an only lose $2 per share buying options).