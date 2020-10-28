I met with a gentleman from church today with a rather unique situation that I wasn't sure how to deal with. Two years ago he impulse bought a new car in IL @ 19% interest (poor credit) so he'd have reliable transportation for his kids. Within days he tried to take it back but the dealer wouldn't budge. Anyway, within weeks he lost his job and has not made a single payment! He recently got another job but only brings in about $800/month, and custody arrangements and school are keeping him from taking more hours or a different job. Ideally, he needs to get rid of this $25,000 vehicle and into something much cheaper but still reliable, but I'm not sure what he needs to do to get out of this. He's told the lender in the past to just take it, but nothing has happened. He said he's not even received any collection notifications.
@yoozer8 Not really. I don't see any of those as viable options. He doesn't have the income to make the payments, his credit score is way to low to get a different loan and he's way upside down since the car is now 2 years old yet the principle owed is the same as when he bought it. I would have thought they would have at least tried to repo it by now. – topshot 26 mins ago
It does not amtter whether you see them as reliable options. He signed a contract. The options are LIMITED - whether you SEE them as not viable does not matter to the reality of how they ARE. Being an adult means you take responsibility for the decisions you make. He made a decisions. He has, by law, to take responsiblity for this. – TomTom 11 mins ago