I met with a gentleman from church today with a rather unique situation that I wasn't sure how to deal with. Two years ago he impulse bought a new car in IL @ 19% interest (poor credit) so he'd have reliable transportation for his kids. Within days he tried to take it back but the dealer wouldn't budge. Anyway, within weeks he lost his job and has not made a single payment! He recently got another job but only brings in about $800/month, and custody arrangements and school are keeping him from taking more hours or a different job. Ideally, he needs to get rid of this $25,000 vehicle and into something much cheaper but still reliable, but I'm not sure what he needs to do to get out of this. He's told the lender in the past to just take it, but nothing has happened. He said he's not even received any collection notifications.