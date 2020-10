This is the option chain from NIFTY Index about a month from expiry.

Apart from speculation what strategy could these option writers be following by writing in the money calls at 10000 or puts at 13000 ?

Similar writing can be seen at in the money put at 13000. both these strikes are around 1300-1700 points away from the current price.

The question assumes that these writers have some strategy in place to minimize their risk.