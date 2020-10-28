1

Question Can one write-off the donation of a mural?

Context: A mural was "donated" to a local community municipal building by painting it free-of-cost onto the side of the building. This was done in conjunction with the local-governments beautification efforts. It is a mural that would normally cost around ~$10,000 given its size and detail.

My Understanding and Confusion so Far: I have read here that one cannot write-off pro-bono hours. But, the hours spent on this project amounted to the creation of a piece of art. This art was created on public property and the cost of materials was covered by a local village association. So, we cannot write-off any expenses from the project other than time (which as seen above cannot be written off). But, the end result was the community "receiving" a good, not necessarily a service or hours. So, I am unsure if this is a donated piece of art (can be a write-off) or a service (can't be a write-off).

Location: I am in the US and in Indiana specifically

