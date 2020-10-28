I am currently a Canadian working in the US. I have a working visa so I also have a social security/tax id.

My question is when I leave the country in the future what happens to my social security number?

I currently have a couple of investment accounts that’s registered only because I have a address and SSN(only allow us based residence register). I was wondering what happens to these once I leave the Country and not work here anymore?

Note that once I leave the country I don’t owe any tax to US because I am not a citizen.

Curious if anyone encountered such situation before.

Thanks