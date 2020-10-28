0

I am currently a Canadian working in the US. I have a working visa so I also have a social security/tax id.

My question is when I leave the country in the future what happens to my social security number?

I currently have a couple of investment accounts that’s registered only because I have a address and SSN(only allow us based residence register). I was wondering what happens to these once I leave the Country and not work here anymore?

Note that once I leave the country I don’t owe any tax to US because I am not a citizen.

Curious if anyone encountered such situation before.

Thanks

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user5652264 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user5652264 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.