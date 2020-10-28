There is some (unexpected to me) behaviour in a stock which led to me losing quite a bit of money and I would like to understand what is happening.

The stock in question is GraniteShares 3x Short Rolls-Royce Daily ETP (3SRR).

My understanding and expectation is that it would go up when the underlying stock (Rolls-Royce) goes down and down when the underlying goes up.

Here is a screenshot of the underlying's performance today from Yahoo! Finance:

And here is a screenshot of 3SRR's performance today from Yahoo! Finance:

I am guessing this is related to the Rolls-Royce rights issue. Indeed GraniteShares have posted an article about this so it probably is expected but I don't fully understand what's happening here. So I'd like to understand a few things: