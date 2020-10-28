This might be a silly question, but I'm trying to wrap my head around how the US Credit Score works. I'm from Europe.

Credit Score represents creditworthiness, which as I understand it, represents a balance between potential gain and risk for the banks. Credit Score, where I'm from, tends to lean toward the risk aspect. If you have a bad history of repaying your loans, then you are a bad client and you most likely won't get any more loans from banks. However, in the US, it seems to me that this score tends to lean toward profitability for the banks and less so towards risk; you still get access to credit but at a higher interest rate (which feels strange to be; maybe because I'm from a different culture).

For example, paying the minimum amount on your credit card seems to be OK and doesn't negatively affect your credit score, although paying the minimum amount is a high risk factor because it shows you don't have the money to pay back the full amount. There is a risk that you will default on your loans, but it's also profitable because you end up paying more interest in the long run. Risk vs report doesn't seem to be in balance and leans towards profit.

Another thing I don't understand, is that job stability or income stability doesn't way much in calculating someone's credit score.

So what exactly is the purpose of the credit score in the US? Does credit score show you are a responsible borrower or just a profitable client for the bank (even though riskier)?

On that idea, one other question. Credit score is also used in other aspects of life, like renting a home. Does a landlord looking at someone's credit score to decide on accepting someone as a tenant, thinks that a good credit score is an indicator that the person is financially responsible and there are less chances to fail paying their rent, or is it that, if they do fail to pay the rent, then they have better access to credit to be able to pay the rent? Or is it just some misconceived belief that good credit score equals good tenant? How exactly do other entities (besides banks) use the credit score?

So what exactly is the purpose of the Credit Score and how does it get used in more aspects of life than accessing credit?