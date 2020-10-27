I'm an Indian student trying to decide my college. There's a really good college I'd like to join (can't mention its name for privacy reasons) but its annual fees is absymally high (close to triple of the average fees of Indian colleges). The said college offers fee waiver to certain students whose family's annual "gross income" is less than a certain amount, say Rs.5,00,000. My father's Income Tax Return says that his gross income is Rs.5,11,000. Is there a way to decrease this value? We don't have a problem with losing those Rs.11,000. So, if we can, say donate the 11,000 to some NGO, it'd be fine too.

Please note that unlike the usual question, this question isn't about tax saving. It's fine if we still have to pay tax on those Rs.11,000. It's just that the figure in "Gross Total Income" needs to say Rs.5,00,000.