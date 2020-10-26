Note: while similar in title to this question, I believe I am asking something different.

I am currently shopping for a mortgage to refinance our home. I have applied with a few different banks and also a mortgage broker. I am essentially looking at the same product everywhere, with the main variables in my opinion being:

Interest rate

Closing costs

It is pretty straight forward to compare closing costs between the lenders, however, I am not sure how I would compare interest rates? They are apparently not "locked in" until one is further into the process. The lenders tell me that their interest rates fluctuate several times per day, so it seems that it is just a matter if what time of the day I ask, and I will get a different answer.

Is there an actual way of figuring out which lender will have the best interest rate, or are they all going to be essentially similar enough to where it doesn't matter that much? In that case, I would be best off choosing the lender who is easiest to work with and has the most competitive closing costs, or some other factor that is important to me?