I'm planning to get my first home next year and thinking to open a lifetime ISA account.

Can someone advice on these things please, still not quite sure:

  • Is there any minimum amount of money to transfer to LISA monthly to get the government bonus?

  • Do I transfer the money through Direct Debit or manually?

  • Save up to £4,000 every tax year towards a first home? what does it mean? the max transfer is £4000 to eligible for the bonus?

  • I have instant cash ISA with Barclays, do i need to close my existing ISA account before applying for LISA?

  • I don't quite understand when I need to pay for my first home deposit, do I just transfer the agreed deposit amount to my LISA account? and also does it mean, the bank will automatically withdraw from my LISA account too?

