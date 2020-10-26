1

I am an individual residing in India and will be filling form W8-BEN, in which I need help in filling the section PartII: Claim of Tax Treaty Benefits (Point 9 and 10):

As of now my tax withholding agent keeps 30 percent of the dividend payment as I haven't filled anything in point-10. But looking at treaty between India-US in ARTICLE 10, Paragraph-2 it mentions:

However, such dividends may also be taxed in the Contracting State of which the company paying the dividends is a resident, and according to the laws of that State, but if the beneficial owner of the dividends is a resident of the other Contracting State, the tax so charged shall not exceed :

(a) 15 percent of the gross amount of the dividends if the beneficial owner is a company which owns at least 10 percent of the voting stock of the company paying the dividends;

(b)25 per cent of the gross amount of the dividends in all other cases.

So do I need to mention withholding rate as 25% and claim it back under DTAA while filing income tax return in India ? Or can I write tax withholding as 0% since I will anyway pay taxes in India as per income slab rate ?

