The general consensus on paying points to lower your mortgage interest rate is that it's a bad idea. The reason is that it takes a while to break even, say 5-10 years before it was worth it to do so. If you refinance or sell before the break even point then the purchase of points was wasted. If you start overpaying the mortgage to pay it down early, this pushes the break even date out even further. If you're fairly certain you won't sell, refinance, or pay down the mortgage early before the break even point, then paying points might make sense.

Note if you can deduct the points, it doesn't mean that you should, but it does mean that the price of the points is cheaper, and you can use the adjusted price of the points to calculate the new break even date, which should be sooner than if you cannot deduct the points.

Given that you have decided to buy down your rate by purchasing some amount of points, if you can control the tax year when the purchase occurs (say end of December vs beginning of January), then yes, it would make sense to complete the purchase in a year that you know you will be itemizing your tax deductions, and if you're itemizing in both years, then choose the year that you are in a higher tax bracket.

Side note: you can only fully deduct points for a new mortgage (or for home improvements). You can not fully deduct points paid for a refinance- those most be spread out over the life of the loan.