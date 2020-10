Let's say I typically make $120K salary every year. And the rest of the income is in long term stock growth (which are not included in taxable income).

But let's say this year I have a income of $360K salary which is three times the income. If I am starting a home loan this year, will it help my tax situation to buy as many points as the loan permits so that I can claim higher tax deductions?

Assume that I go back to $120K next year.