My sister is selling her old dirt bike through Gumtree. She got an email this morning saying the following:

Cheers for the prompt responses! please consider it sold and cancel every other appointment regarding it, I am buying it for dad moving to a new house and I am ready to pay your full asking price, I have read through the advert and I'm totally satisfied with it and I will be glad if you can get back to me with some pics if available, sadly I won't be able to come for the pick up due to my disabilities, I loss my hearing and being on a wheelchair but I have a courier agent that will help me to pick it up at your preferred location. Regarding the payment I can only pay via PayPal or direct deposit ETF at the moment and I will be responsible for all the PayPal fee/charges on this transaction kindly get back to cme with your PayPal email and the pick up location so that I can the courier agent about it now?

This is a classic scammy email:

Prompt responses? What prompt responses? We don't know you.

Disabilities that prevent you being here in person? Hmm, ok.

Get back with some pics? We had lots of pics on the listing.

You'll be responsible for the PayPal fees? Sounds like you want to do "friends and family" instead of "goods and services", for whatever reason.

Is this a common/normal scam? How does it work?