My sister is selling her old dirt bike through Gumtree. She got an email this morning saying the following:
Cheers for the prompt responses! please consider it sold and cancel every other appointment regarding it, I am buying it for dad moving to a new house and I am ready to pay your full asking price, I have read through the advert and I'm totally satisfied with it and I will be glad if you can get back to me with some pics if available, sadly I won't be able to come for the pick up due to my disabilities, I loss my hearing and being on a wheelchair but I have a courier agent that will help me to pick it up at your preferred location. Regarding the payment I can only pay via PayPal or direct deposit ETF at the moment and I will be responsible for all the PayPal fee/charges on this transaction kindly get back to cme with your PayPal email and the pick up location so that I can the courier agent about it now?
This is a classic scammy email:
- Prompt responses? What prompt responses? We don't know you.
- Disabilities that prevent you being here in person? Hmm, ok.
- Get back with some pics? We had lots of pics on the listing.
- You'll be responsible for the PayPal fees? Sounds like you want to do "friends and family" instead of "goods and services", for whatever reason.
Is this a common/normal scam? How does it work?