Debt is not always bad, no. Debt allows companies to expand or provide services in a way it could not usually even if they are healthy. Consider a mortgage. Most people are unable to come up with the cash to buy a house outright yet are quite capable of servicing a loan, allowing them to "own" the house far in advance of having the cash. Same with businesses. Debt also can be used to smooth cash flow, keeping staff paid and consumables purchased during a program of work that is due to be paid upon completion. Paying in full essentially commits all your resources to that thing. Holding debt allows you to continue to do more because you can use your cash to do other things while the main work is debt funded, backed up with the payment for that program.

TLDR: There are lots of reasons to hold debt, not all bad.