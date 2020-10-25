The goal : All regular services avaliable in a common internet banking mobile app.

The problems : Have my smartphone stolen, the end of security updates for the device after a certain time, the ammount of malicious attacks to the type of device, and the price.

A cheap and new samsung android costs R$ 800 and has 3 years of security suport lifetime.

The chepeast new iphone costs R$4500 and has 5 years of security

suport lifetime.

So its about 3.5 less expensive to buy a samsung every 3 years then to by the iphone every 5. Iphone its still safer, but if i use the android only in my home and only for managing bank accounts i think it becomes safe enough.

My opnions on pc and mac arent good because, at least in my country, the bank's websites are far more unstable,slow, and unconvinient then the mobile apps. And the cost would be a bit more then the samsung-android anyway.

What are your thougts on this ?