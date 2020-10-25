I read somewhere that STOCK exchange is like auction place where humans competing to buy and competing to sell. This remind me of the auction website ebay.com where I can sold extra stock from my clothing business warehouse. Today I am cleaning my house and I want do a garage sale auctions and get lots of money. I want to try alternative to ebay. Can I try to sell my fine furniture, watches and clothes on STOCK exchange? I want to get higher price on STOCK exchange than on ebay.