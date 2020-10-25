0

I read somewhere that STOCK exchange is like auction place where humans competing to buy and competing to sell. This remind me of the auction website ebay.com where I can sold extra stock from my clothing business warehouse. Today I am cleaning my house and I want do a garage sale auctions and get lots of money. I want to try alternative to ebay. Can I try to sell my fine furniture, watches and clothes on STOCK exchange? I want to get higher price on STOCK exchange than on ebay.

0

No. Stock exchanges are only for buying and selling financial assets, primarily shares of public companies. Though stock exchanges use auction mechanisms, they do not deal in material goods and are not a competitor to eBay.

