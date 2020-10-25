I am a Canadian citizen who just moved to the US and am making a relatively good money. My employer provides a 401k with a matching option. Most likely I will be working here temporarily for 3-5 years. I've been told that a backdoor Roth IRA is a good option to look at. What are some recommended tax/saving instruments or strategies someone in my position should consider?
