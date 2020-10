I am looking to invest in Canadian dollars via my Canadian bank, and I found the ETF XQQ. If it says 91.87 CAD, does that mean it is traded in Canadian dollars at $91.87 CAD per share? I'm curious because I want to buy the NASDAQ which I know is US-based, but I'm looking into buying a NASDAQ indexed ETF with Canadian dollars. Is it in Canadian dollars or do I still need to exchange my currency to USD before being able to purchase this ETF?