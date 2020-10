Please, help me with earning and inflation understanding. I have invested in SEB Strategy Defensive stock in beginning of year 2016. At this time unit price was 112. Now unit price is 115. I suppose I have growth 115-112/112=0.0268 (2.68%).

During this time (2016-2021) approximate inflation in EU was 1.15% per year . This means total inflation during period is 5(years)*1.15%=5.75%. This means I lost 5.75%-2.68% = 3.07% of my money while investing in this stock. Is my understanding correct?