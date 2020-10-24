I moved back to my parents home to take care of my father until he died. I decided to stay here, but my parents were the victims of con artists and lost everything they had, Somehow a mortgage was put on the home, which I've paid since my dad died 13 years ago. Now my only sibling wants to sell the house, so he can pay off his wife's debts and his own mortgage. I am executor of the estate, and I have made major home repairs (roofs, HVAC, etc) as well as pay off the mortgage with my retirement money. What can I do to see that he cannot force the sale of the house?
Keeping home until I die, Brother wants half but I am executor. After I die he can have it,
-
You need a lawyer. This is too complex a situation to get a definitive and useful answer here. – Mike Scott 32 mins ago
Get a lawyer. I wouldn’t dare giving you legal advice, any mistake could be too expensive.
Outside the law, you can tell your brother that you own half the house, that there is no way he can force you to move out which will make a sale quite difficult, and if he manages to get one penny before your death, your half will be left to charity. So if your house is worth $300,000, worst case you can give him the choice between $120,000 now (because you will reduce the value by refusing to move out) or $300,00 later. A lawyer will also help you with that.
As far as the home repairs and paying back the mortgage go: Your brother says “thank you”. A lawyer may get you in a better position.