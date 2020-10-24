Get a lawyer. I wouldn’t dare giving you legal advice, any mistake could be too expensive.

Outside the law, you can tell your brother that you own half the house, that there is no way he can force you to move out which will make a sale quite difficult, and if he manages to get one penny before your death, your half will be left to charity. So if your house is worth $300,000, worst case you can give him the choice between $120,000 now (because you will reduce the value by refusing to move out) or $300,00 later. A lawyer will also help you with that.

As far as the home repairs and paying back the mortgage go: Your brother says “thank you”. A lawyer may get you in a better position.