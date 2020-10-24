I'd like to get f.i. the EOD data for Silver in swedish timezone. Is it possible to get these data through the yahoo finance API?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 6 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I'd like to get f.i. the EOD data for Silver in swedish timezone. Is it possible to get these data through the yahoo finance API?