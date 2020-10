I am moving from CA to WA in 2021 March. I have lived in CA for 5 years and accumulated almost $300K in long term capital gains.

Should I wait to sell them after I move to WA? Will that help me avoid the 10% tax that CA imposes?

I understand that there could be some market risk as my gains may go up or down based on market conditions when I try to sell. let's ignore that for this discussions.