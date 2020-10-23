The CBOE has a variety of requirements that must be met in order for them to consider offering option trading for a security. Some include NMS listing, minimum price per share, number of shares outstanding, number of share owners, number of shares traded, etc. And even if these requirements are meant, there's no guarantee that options will trade since it is up to the option exchanges and the OCC to select which ones they'll offer.

For stocks that currently offer options, there are rules that govern what strike prices will be offered and when they will be offered. For example, if there are weekly options with 50 cent price increments and the far months only offer $2.50 wide strikes, they won't add the 50 cent ones to the second monthly until the front month expires. And even rules like this are broken when it comes to heavily traded ETFs like SPY.

Your desire for new listings and LEAP trading where there is none is a non starter. Getting a strike price added can be accomplished is the request falls within exchange guidelines. I've done it a number of times via E-mail.