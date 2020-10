Look at the various strike prices for today's TSLA expiration. The lowest ITM call with open interest is $20 and the highest ITM put with open interest is $760, with 1000s of contracts between these extreme limits and current price.

If any of these were exercised (about 7% of all contracts are exercised), one would expect to see really screwed up price charts with bars (or candles) with an expiration day high/low range of 100s of dollars. That never happens.

The short answer? Exercised contracts are not included in price charts.