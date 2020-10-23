I’ve been a drummer for many years and now that I finally got a job with a signing bonus, I want to buy some really nice equipment. Looking to roughly spend about $7500 on music equipment - studio monitors, new drum set, a laptop for mixing, software, etc.

There’s two things I want to try to optimize:

Using various credit card deals to save on purchases

Tax advantages for using the equipment for business purposes

Like, would it make sense to open an LLC and write off the equipment, given that I make a certain amount of income using it? Are there any resources to help me with the first bullet point? My credit is excellent and my only income stream is from W2. Please request any additional information that would be relevant here.