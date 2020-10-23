When I am attempting to register a domain from a domain reseller, I don't see any tax component getting added by the reseller. However, Godaddy or HostGator adds 18% GST on top of the actual price of the domain. Therefore, the reseller could sell the domain at a much cheaper price than the name brand providers. I am just wondering if the reseller is legit. In other words, is the reseller somehow evading tax to attract more customers? Please find a screenshot of the final cart below.