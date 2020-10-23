0

In a recent question (Were the shareholders of ZTNO (Zoom Technologies Inc.) just hustled?), I asked about an equity (stock) that appeared to suddenly go to zero. Other community members helpfully responded in the comments that it was likely a glitch.

In our ensuing discussion, community member @Fattie stated that these types of glitches are actually quite common. They did not know why, and felt it would make a great question.

This question asks just that: Why are there so many glitches in stock market data?

Why are there so many glitches in stock market data?

The obvious answer is human error, aka GIGO (Garbage In, Garbage Out). Errors are made with stock market data entries.

Web site providers of free data subscribe to services that collect data. There's no real incentive (free?) for the provider to fix errors. The classic example of this is Yahoo Finance though they do not have a monopoly here. You can find a number of "bad data" posts on various Stack BBs and even more if you search the net.

Reliable data comes from two sources:

  • Data vendors who check for errors and clean up their database ($ubscription fee)

  • The stock exchanges who do the same. While not infallible, Time & Sales is the closest thing to perfect. It will prove the bid and ask every time it changes as well as shares and size for every trade.

  • Thanks Bob. Isn't much of this automated by computer, thus not requiring human intervention? – RockPaperLz- Mask it or Casket 37 mins ago
  • One would assume that much of this is automated by computer, thus not requiring human intervention but how much is 100% minus "much of this"? If the answer is greater than zero then that's where the problem lies. I'm a retail guy so I have no clue what that number is. What I can tell you is that there have been many questions posted here about bad data and since I have access to Time & Sales, I have checked, often reporting that the bad data is the fault of the web site provider. – Bob Baerker 25 mins ago
  • @BobBaerker How do you get access to Time & Sales data? Is it through your broker (e.g. IB)? Do you have Time & Sales data even for OTC stocks such as ZTNO that OP is referring to? – Flux 22 mins ago
  • Yes, I get Time & Sales data from IB. OTC BB stock data is a fee based subscription which I do not subscribe to since I rarely trade BB stocks. And when I do, it's at another broker. I would assume that Time & Sales data would be included but I don't know if that to be a fact. – Bob Baerker 18 mins ago
  • @RockPaperLz-MaskitorCasket There's probably a difference between historic data (time & sales) which can be "patched up" later if affected by a glitch and (near) current prices which can't (such as Yahoo show). My guess from your first question is you checked ZTNO's price on a few (free) sites when you saw the zero. I suspect that many sites showing (near) current prices will get their feed from one or two data sources: if one of those had a glitch of some kind (network interruption etc.) then all sites sourcing that data will be affected. – TripeHound 10 mins ago

