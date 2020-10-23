My question is theoretical, I don't understand why people say that big piles of debt are dangerous. If one has a lot of unsecured debt and ends up defaulting on it then one does not even have to declare bankruptcy and part with one's assets. What are the bad consequences of defaulting on unsecured debt? I understand that there would be a certain difficulty getting new debt down the road, but what if one decides to never deal with the credit system again?
Some think that dealing with collectors is unpleasant, but that is probably the least unpleasant thing in this whole scenario. Nothing prevents one from just not responding to collectors' calls at all.