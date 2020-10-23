0

My question is theoretical, I don't understand why people say that big piles of debt are dangerous. If one has a lot of unsecured debt and ends up defaulting on it then one does not even have to declare bankruptcy and part with one's assets. What are the bad consequences of defaulting on unsecured debt? I understand that there would be a certain difficulty getting new debt down the road, but what if one decides to never deal with the credit system again?

Some think that dealing with collectors is unpleasant, but that is probably the least unpleasant thing in this whole scenario. Nothing prevents one from just not responding to collectors' calls at all.

| improve this question | |
  • You've just cheated your creditors out of a lot of money, and have to live with that. – jamesqf 1 hour ago
  • @jamesqf I wasn't asking about cheating, but about a situation in which a person cannot pay his or her debt and defaults. – sequence 1 hour ago
1

Yes, you can choose not to deal with the credit system ever again, but this privilege evaporates if you need to rent a house, own a house via mortgage, lease a car, or own a car via loan.

If you don't have the cash then you have substantially worse options.

If you do have the cash then you will be fine. You can also pay off your old creditors to get even better options.

Even if you do have the cash and merely want to rent a place to live, many landlords will turn you away and you wind up in less desirable neighborhoods which are often correlated to poverty and crime.

| improve this answer | |
0

Your assets can be seized anyway

The main difference between secured and unsecured debt is that secured debt has a simplified priority claim on the specific assets. However, unsecured debt still has a claim on all your assets - it's just that collecting them is more involved and may require a court judgement; so for small debts the lender might choose not to spend too much effort, at least initially - a few calls from a debt collector are cheaper than going to court. However, if consider that the effort is worth it, they can sue you for debt collection and get a civil judgement with a lien on your property, your bank accounts and garnish part of your wages, even if you don't respond to collectors calls and don't want to get credit ever again.

The main difference between losing your assets in a bankruptcy and losing your assets this way is that bankruptcy erases the remainder of unpaid debt. If you simply have your assets seized, but that's not sufficient to repay the debt, then you still owe them money that can be seized from your future paychecks over a long time.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.