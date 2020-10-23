Yes, you can choose not to deal with the credit system ever again, but this privilege evaporates if you need to rent a house, own a house via mortgage, lease a car, or own a car via loan.

If you don't have the cash then you have substantially worse options.

If you do have the cash then you will be fine. You can also pay off your old creditors to get even better options.

Even if you do have the cash and merely want to rent a place to live, many landlords will turn you away and you wind up in less desirable neighborhoods which are often correlated to poverty and crime.