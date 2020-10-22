It would be a small amount, only about $200, and only a single transaction.

In Germany, I have EUR bank accounts.

The trivial way would be this:

I send the USD from paypal into my EUR account. Here I lose the conversion + transfer costs. Getting the money from an ATM as EUR banknotes. It might have additional costs, but these are avoidable. If I use the ATM of my own bank, it is free. Going with the notes to a currency exchange, and getting the $ notes from it. They use terrible rates (30% between the buy & sell prices are not uncommon).

All together, I could even count with a huge loss. Particularly the USD->EUR->USD is something what I find unneeded.

Probably I could open an USD account, too, but doing this for a single transaction seems overkill for me.

Is there a better way to do this?