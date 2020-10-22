0

It would be a small amount, only about $200, and only a single transaction.

In Germany, I have EUR bank accounts.

The trivial way would be this:

  1. I send the USD from paypal into my EUR account. Here I lose the conversion + transfer costs.
  2. Getting the money from an ATM as EUR banknotes. It might have additional costs, but these are avoidable. If I use the ATM of my own bank, it is free.
  3. Going with the notes to a currency exchange, and getting the $ notes from it. They use terrible rates (30% between the buy & sell prices are not uncommon).

All together, I could even count with a huge loss. Particularly the USD->EUR->USD is something what I find unneeded.

Probably I could open an USD account, too, but doing this for a single transaction seems overkill for me.

Is there a better way to do this?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Gray Sheep is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Gray Sheep is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.