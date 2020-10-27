I have a small amount of USD (about $200) in my PayPal account, and I want to withdraw that amount and get USD banknotes. I live in Germany, and I only have bank accounts in EUR.

The simple method would be this:

I send my PayPal account's USD to my EUR bank account. In this step, I lose some money to currency conversion and transfer costs. Then, I withdraw the money from an ATM as EUR banknotes. This might have additional costs, but they are avoidable. If I use an ATM from my own bank, it is free. Lastly, I exchange my EUR banknotes for USD banknotes at a currency exchange. However, currency exchanges have terrible rates (it is not uncommon to see a 30% difference between the buy and sell prices).

If I were to go with this method, I would lose a lot of money to currency conversion costs. The USD->EUR->USD conversion is something that I would want to avoid.

I could solve my problem by opening a USD bank account, but doing this for a single transaction seems like an overkill.

Is there a better way to do this?