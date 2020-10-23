You can't use rent as a tax deduction, after all you'd need somewhere to live whether you worked at home or not.

You can claim for additional costs if your employer has asked you to work from home though.

You may be able to claim tax relief for additional household costs if you have to work at home on a regular basis, either for all or part of the week. This includes if you have to work from home because of coronavirus (COVID-19). You cannot claim tax relief if you choose to work from home. Additional costs include things like heating, metered water bills, home contents insurance, business calls or a new broadband connection. They do not include costs that would stay the same whether you were working at home or in an office, such as mortgage interest, rent or council tax.

You can make this claim online via the UK government website

You can claim a flat rate without receipts or the exact amount if you have receipts for qualifying expenses.