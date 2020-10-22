I'm shopping around to refinance my mortgage (in the USA) and one bank asked for the following information:

2018 & 2019 Tax Returns (All Pages) 2018 & 2019 W2 Most Recent Last 2 Paystubs If Paid Bi-Weekly, Most Recent Last 4 If Paid Weekly Last 2 Months Bank Statements (All Pages) Most Recent Retirement Statement (All Pages) If Quarterly Most Recent, If Monthly Last 2

That first one seems excessive to me. I can understand wanting proof of income, but surely a single page shows that, and they shouldn't have access to every detail about my finances like this.

Is this a reasonable or excessive requirement?