I'm shopping around to refinance my mortgage (in the USA) and one bank asked for the following information:

2018 & 2019 Tax Returns (All Pages)
2018 & 2019 W2
Most Recent Last 2 Paystubs If Paid Bi-Weekly, Most Recent Last 4 If Paid Weekly
Last 2 Months Bank Statements (All Pages)
Most Recent Retirement Statement (All Pages) If Quarterly Most Recent, If Monthly Last 2

That first one seems excessive to me. I can understand wanting proof of income, but surely a single page shows that, and they shouldn't have access to every detail about my finances like this.

Is this a reasonable or excessive requirement?

  • 2
    Whether or not it's reasonable/excessive is a matter of opinion, but it is standard practice. – Hart CO 1 hour ago
  • @Hart CO: Yes, if you want to get a mortgage from them, it's reasonable to provide the info they ask for. If you don't want to provide it, you look for another lender. Also, they're probably getting the info direct from the IRS (because it would be so easy to fake a PDF), so getting just one page isn't really an option. – jamesqf 33 mins ago
  • @jamesqf: a lot of money is involved here, so if you were that sort of person, couldn't you fake the whole thing? – Joshua Frank 20 mins ago

