Why do there exist In The Money options such that the premium is less than the difference between strike and stock price? I'm new to options and there must be something I'm missing because it seems to me this option can be bought and executed immediately for free, low-risk profit.

I'm looking at a call option for ACER that is in the money. The stock price is $2.73. the strike is $2.50. So the premium should be more than $0.23 but it's not. the asking price is $0.05. So what's to stop me from buying this option, immediately executing it, and then immediately selling the shares back to the market for a profit?( $273 - $250 - $5 = $18 ) is it because ACER is not very liquid? it looks to me like there is decent enough daily trading volume. I've seen options like this before but I saw them during the market after hours so I thought it was just that the data was all skewed being after hours. But this ACER one I found during market hours.