During the trading day, stock exchanges function as continuous trading markets. The exceptions are the opening and closing auctions. Opening and closing auctions are call markets.
- As a small retail investor, what are the reasons I would want to participate in an opening or closing auction?
- What advantages do I get from placing Market-On-Open (MOO), Limit-On-Open (LOO), Market-On-Close (MOC), Limit-On-Close (LOC) orders that I would not get from market orders and limit orders placed during regular trading hours?
- Are the opening and closing auctions only useful to traders who want to transact large volumes that they are unable to get in the continuous double auction market?