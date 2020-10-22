In the book The Financial Crisis and the Free Market Cure in chapter 2 author said that investment in real estate is not really investment.

It is jobs that create houses not houses that create jobs

Author motivated it as: when we investing in factories we create new jobs which are producing some goods and after a year we have factory + goods and permanent skilled job place, but investing in real estate (homes) will create only temporary work place (real estate agents, builders etc.) which exists as long as new home is building as far as I understood.