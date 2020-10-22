In ExxonMobil Annual Report 2019, In Cash Flow Statement. I found an account under the name "Proceeds associated with sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments". I tried to find out by googling it but got nothing. My guess is it about reserve sales of ExxonMobil.For instance, when Exxon sells its Permian Basin reserve, the buyer pays it in two terms. The second term is "Proceeds associated with sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments". Need correction from someone with Accounting expertise especially in the Oil and gas industry.