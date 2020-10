Let's say my name is Bob, and I have an account with Bank B.

I have a friend named Alice who's paying me back for something, and her bank is Bank A.

She issues me a check with my name on it, signs it, and gives it to me.

I know I can go to Bank B and deposit the check into my account.

I know I can also go to Bank A and cash the check.

But can I go to Bank A and have them deposit the check into my account at Bank B? If not, why not?